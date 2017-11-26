Picture gallery: Manchester United v Brighton

Did you watch Brighton at Manchester United yesterday? Check out our collection of fan and action pictures from Old Trafford.
Pictures by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Six things we learned from Brighton's defeat at Manchester United
Post-match reaction: Jose Mourinho
Post-match reaction: Chris Hughton
Bruno: We almost played the perfect game
Match report: Manchester United 1, Brighton 0
