Murray tips big future for Albion central defenders

Glenn Murray says feels football fans in the country are now waking up to the quality of Albion's central defenders Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk.

The duo have been in outstanding form so far in the Premier League and drew praise from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher on Friday, after the 3-0 win at West Ham.

Murray says everyone at Brighton has been aware of their quality for some time and said: "When you're a newly promoted Premier League club the one thing you've got to be able to do is defend. We can do that, we can sit in and we can defend and Duffy and Dunky love defending.

"It's huge for us and that's what we'll build everything off.

"They both push each other on every week but we've known this (their quality) for a while down in Brighton and I feel the country is just waking up to them now.

"They're very different. Duffy is what you'd call a proper old school defender, he'll head everything and kick everything and he can pass it - don't take that away from him. But Dunky can do that side of it too and is probably better on the ball of the two. He's got a really cultured right foot and they've both got really big futures ahead of them.

"We knew about Duffy because he played for Ireland but people are starting to sit up and take notice of Dunky.

"In the past there's been bids for him and a bit of interest but people are starting to see what a real big talent he is. He's a little bit unfortunate there's quite a lot good young centre halves in the country but I've played against a few of them and he's right up there."