Knockaert: We know we are so close

Anthony Knockaert hailed a massive three points as Albion edged closer to reaching the Premier League yesterday.

Brighton's French winger scored twice in a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Seagulls will be promoted on Monday if they beat Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield fail to beat Derby.

Knockaert said: “We know we are so close, but it’s up to us and no one else. It’s about what we can do on Monday and then we’ll see what happens.

“If we win on Monday, then it puts massive pressure on Huddersfield because they know if they drop points then we’ll be in the Premier League mathematically.

“It’s massive for us and we need to keep focusing on our game first, then we’ll see what happens.”

Knockaert also praised the 2,787 Albion fans in attendance at Molineux and said: “That was massive, it was like playing at home today. It’s incredible, they’ve been everywhere this season week-in, week-out.

“It’s amazing and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about on Monday and finish the job.”

