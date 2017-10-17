Knockaert dedicates first Premier League goal to his dad

Anthony Knockaert dedicated his first-ever Premier League goal to his father on Sunday.
The Albion winger opened the scoring in the 1-1 draw with Everton and immediately thought about his father, Patrick, who died in November last year.
Knockaert said: “I was thinking about my dad straight away because I knew he would have been the proudest man.
“It was special. It was my first Premier League goal and obviously I thought about my dad, because I know he would have loved to have seen that.
“It was really emotional. Straight away I thought about him and this goal was for him.
“I wish I could have brought three points to my team today, but it wasn’t to be. We take a point against a tough team, so it’s still a good point."
The draw left Albion 14th in the Premier League ahead of Friday's trip to West Ham and Knockaert said: “We’ve managed to get eight points from eight games, so it’s a good start and we have to keep on going. We’ve showed our character and now it’s up to us to keep going.”
