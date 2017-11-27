Hughton: We have to take the emotion out of the game

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his players will have to take the emotion out of the occasion when they play arch rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex this evening.

The sides meet for the first time since 2013 and Hughton feels calm heads will be needed as Albion look to end a run of three successive Premier League draws at the Amex.



Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said there is a pressure not to disappoint fans in derby fixtures and Hughton said: "It's a game you have to try to take the emotions out of.



"This is a game about clubs and players but mostly about the supporters. This I would say for both sets of supporters is the game they want to win the most.



"There will be some supporters that are disappointed on Tuesday night and we just need to make sure we hold our composure enough and play well enough to try to make sure it's not ours."



Hughton also feels there is more pressure on Albion as the home side and said: "Sometimes as the away team, there's that little bit less pressure on them. We will have 85, 90 per cent of the support at the stadium and we're the home side. There's more pressure on us but these are the type of games you want to play in.



"I think want most people associated with both clubs, mostly here, are just delighted this game is happening in the top division."