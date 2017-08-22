Search

Hughton praises Barnet after Albion progress in cup

Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Brighton manager Chris Hughton praised League Two opponents Barnet after his side squeezed into the third round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

James Tilley's 53rd-minute strike was all that separated the sides as Albion recorded their first win of the season.

Hughton made 11 changes to the starting line-up from Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Leicester and speaking afterwards said: "It was a tough game and credit to Barnet, they were very well organised and made it very difficult for us.

"As regards work ethic and desire to win, I thought we were very positive on the ball and moved the ball very well. What I have to be very conscious of is I've got a lot of players out there that haven't played so much football of late.

"Although they played a fair bit in pre-season, there are a lot out there who hadn't played so much football."

Hughton praised midfielder Jayson Molumby, who made his debut and said: "I was really delighted with him in midfield. It was his senior debut today, so really pleased for him and James Tilley too."

On match-winner Tilley, Hughton said: "There's no doubt he's a player that has nice ability.

"When you play in these type of games and you look at the last ten to 15 minutes when they're marauding down that left-hand side, your game has got to be a more complete game.

Where your not as good going back as you are going forward, there's a responsibility for the team.

"They're the things that over a period of time he's got to make sure to improve on but that's normal with players who you'd call gifted-typed players."

Anthony Knockaert was substitued at half-time but Hughton said it was always the plan to give the winger just 45 minutes.

Barnet head coach Rossi Eames said: "I think we deserved a goal. We had a game plan we stuck to and executed it very well.

"We created many chances which were pleasing and were hard to break down. The only thing that was missing was a goal."