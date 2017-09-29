Hughton has a decision to make on Murray with Albion light up top

Albion boss Chris Hughton says he will make a decision tomorrow on Glenn Murray's involvement at Arsenal, with Albion short of options up front.

Tomer Hemed serves the first game of his three-match suspension after being retrospectively banned, while Sam Baldock is still returning to full fitness after a calf injury. That could mean Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown leads the line at Arsenal on Sunday.

When asked if Hemed's ban, after a FA appeal was unsuccessful, leaves Brighton light up top, Hughton said: "We were light anyway with Sam Baldock being out and Glenn not being available for a good period now. Glenn trained this morning which is a plus. What I have to do is see how he is tomorrow and make some decisions around that.

"That's probably the only area we're a little bit light.

"Sam is also back in training but hasn't done enough. Apart from that, the only injuries we've got at the moment are Steve Sidwell and Beram Kayal, who's doing some good work and we're hoping he'll be training with us at the end of the international break."