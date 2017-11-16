Hemed signs new Brighton contract

Albion striker Tomer Hemed has signed a new one-year deal which will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2019.

The 30-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season but penned a new deal earlier today, which Brighton boss Chris Hughton says is well deserved.



Hemed has scored 33 goals in 97 matches since joining from La Liga side Almeria in June, 2015, and was a key part of the squad promoted into the Premier League last season.



Hughton said: "Tomer has been brilliant for the club since we signed him in 2015. He has scored crucial goals in both the Championship and Premier League in his time here.



"He was a key player for us in our promotion-winning season, and this season he has made the step up to the Premier League. We have all been absolutely delighted with his contribution, and this new contract is hard earned and well deserved."



Hemed began his career with Maccabi Haifi and also played for Mallorca in Spain. He has scored 15 goals in 29 caps for Israel.