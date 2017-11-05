Former England boss praises Albion's organisation

Former England manager Sam Allardyce praised Brighton's organisation after their 1-0 victory at Swansea yesterday.

Glenn Murray scored the only goal to take the Seagulls up to eighth in the Premier League table and increase their unbeaten run to four games.

Action from Albion's win at Swansea. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Asked by Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, what Brighton and boss Chris Hughton are doing right, Allardyce - who has managed Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland and Crystal Palace in the top flight - said: "It's very much like Sean Dyche at Burnley, it's organisation. He knows he's not got the best team when he plays the opposition - they're better individuals but he shapes the team so well to stop the strengths of the opposition.

"They're committed and they work hard for each other. Defensively they're keeping the unit tight, cutting off the space for the opposition. Swansea are playing right into Brighton's hands because they keep passing too much, sideways and backwards.

"By the time they look to get forward, all those spaces are blocked off. He (Hughton) works at it, there's no doubt about it. They all understand what they're supposed to be doing and then when you've got somebody, even at 34 who's scoring goals, you can win football matches.

"It's about clean sheets again. They keep getting them, Burnley are getting clean sheets and they're halfway up the league and that's the reason why.

"One goal can give you three points. Entertainment-wise you might not say it's great but it's all about staying in the Premier League this year, growing and getting better and better."