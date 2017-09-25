Dunk: They're the most enjoyable wins

Lewis Dunk was delighted with yesterday's win against Newcastle, saying Albion defended for their lives in the closing stages to hold on to all three points.

Tomer Hemed got the only goal on 51 minutes but Dunk and fellow central defender Shane Duffy had to throw their bodies in the way of shots and block crosses as Newcastle pressed for an equaliser.

The Seagulls managed to hold on to record a second successive home win in the Premier League and Dunk said: "Everyone's on a high obviously. They're the games you have to win in this league against rivals down in the bottom half of the league, so it's massive for us.

"It was a tough last 20 minutes, they penned us in but we defended for our lives and kept the clean sheet and kept it at 1-0.

"That's what we're paid to do and we enjoy it. They're the most enjoyable wins for me and Duffs. Clean sheets are a little bonus for us and we move on to Arsenal."