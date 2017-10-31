Dunk targets positive result at Swansea to take into international break

Defender Lewis Dunk wants Albion to continue their unbeaten run when they travel to Swansea on Saturday.

The Seagulls are on a three-game undefeated run in the Premier League after draws with Everton and Southampton and victory at West Ham. They sit 12th in the table and travel to fourth-from-bottom Swansea this weekend.

It is Albion's final game for 16 days owing to the international break and Dunk said: "We're three games unbeaten now, hopefully we can continue that and build on it. Swansea are a team who are around us and they're the games we need to win. We'll be ready for it and will be working hard this week ready for the game.

"The international break is a long time and we've been there before where we've lost before it and it's a long two weeks until you play again. Hopefully we come out with the three points on Saturday."

Dunk felt Sunday's 1-1 draw with Southampton showed the character in Albion's squad and said: "It's not a nice place to be a goal down but it shows great character and we know we've got great character in the dressing room. We've shown that and we'll keep showing it.

"It's a great point to earn when we're 1-0 down and we probably should have nicked the three.

"It shows we're improving as we get used to it (the Premier League). We're showing our quality now and we're getting more relaxed in games and we're getting to the way we were in the Championship in trying to dominate games and enjoying having the ball.

"It's going well at the moment. We were coming into the unknown, we've never been here before and to get 12 points from ten games is a good return for us. We're enjoying it and hopefully we can get many more points on the board."

Albion are unbeaten in four home league games after the opening-day defeat to Manchester City and Dunk said: "I've said it before that it needs to be a fortress here. This is the place where we need to pick up most of our points.

We'll try to grind results out away and pick up what we pick up but this is the place where we need to win most of our points."