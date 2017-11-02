Dunk misses out on England call

Albion defender Lewis Dunk has missed out on a place in the latest England squad.

The 25-year-old had been tipped to make the squad after a strong start to life in the Premier League but has been overlooked, with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, Crystal Palace's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Swansea striker Tammy Abraham all selected for the first time.

In back-to-back matches at Wembley, England play Brazil on Friday, November 10, before facing Germany four days later.