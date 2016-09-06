Dunk agrees Albion contract extension

Lewis Dunk has agreed a new extended five-year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old central defender’s new deal will run until 2021, which was signed earlier today.

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: “Lewis has been exceptional for me since I arrived at the club. His form was excellent last season, and has begun this campaign in the same way.

“He thoroughly deserves this new contract and I’m really pleased for him, and the club, as he is a key player for us. We are delighted we have been able to extend his contract.”

Dunk made his way through Brighton’s ranks before making his debut six years ago.

He has made more than 150 senior appearances for Albion, scoring 11 goals in that time.

