Duffy hopeful over groin injury

Albion defender Shane Duffy hopes his groin injury is 'not too bad' ahead of a scan tomorrow.
The Irish international limped off after 73 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Everton after he felt his groin 'pop' when running back to challenge Oumar Niasse.
Speaking afterwards, Duffy said: “I’m all right, a bit sore at the minute.
“I’ll get scanned in the morning and see how it is but it feels not too bad. It was like a pop or a shot feeling but it has calmed down now. I’ve iced it and had treatment and it feels a little bit better but I’ll see tomorrow.”
Six things we learned from Brighton's draw with Everton.
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.