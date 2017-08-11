Date change for four Albion games

Four of Albion's Premier League fixtures in October and November have been moved and selected for potential television coverage.

The matches with West Ham, Southampton and Stoke are confirmed for live broadcast and Everton's visit to the Amex has been moved to Sunday, October 15, with a 1.30pm kick-off and could also be selected for television coverage.

The game with West Ham at the London Stadium has been moved forward to Friday, October 20, with a 8pm kick-off.

Southampton's visit to the Amex has been moved back to Sunday, October 29, with a 1.30pm start and the home match with Stoke will now be Monday, November 20, with a 8pm kick-off.

Albion's television picks for December and January will be confirmed by Thursday, October 12.

