Chelsea midfielder 'one of many players' Albion are interested in

Midfielder Izzy Brown is one of a number of players Albion are looking at ahead of their maiden Premier League season.

The Seagulls were heavily linked with a season-long loan move for Brown from Chelsea last week, with much national speculation suggesting a deal was close.

However, Albion boss Chris Hughton has said the 20-year-old midfielder, who played 19 games on loan at Huddersfield last season, is one of a number of players the club are looking at.

Speaking at Albion's training base in Austria, he said: "If I'm looking at players we'd have an interest in, Izzy Brown is one of many.

"That's it and, at this moment, there's no more than that."

