Celtic youngster joins Albion

Albion have made their first addition to the under-23 squad this summer, after completing a deal for Celtic defender Josh Kerr.

The defender, who can play anywhere across the back four, will join for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract, when the transfer window officially opens on June 10.

Brighton under-23s coach Simon Rusk said: “We are delighted that we’ve been able to acquire the services of Josh for next season.

“He will be an excellent addition to the under-23 squad, and his versatility across the back four will be a key asset.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him into the squad for pre-season, and hopefully he can push on and challenge for a place in our first team.”

The 19-year-old leaves Glasgow after spending five years with the Scottish Premier League champions. During his time with the Hoops, Kerr won the SFA Youth Cup, beating Rangers 3-0 in the final, and also played in the UEFA Youth League, where he came up against Barcelona and Manchester City.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!