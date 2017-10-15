Bruno disappointed with 'soft' penalty decision

Albion captain Bruno says it was a soft penalty decision which gave Everton their equaliser in the 1-1 draw at the Amex this afternoon.

Anthony Knockaert had given Brighton a 81st-minute lead but Bruno was adjudged to have fouled Dominic Calvin-Lewin in the last minute and Wayne Rooney equalised from the spot.

Bruno was disapointed with referee Michael Oliver's decision to award the penalty and said: "To get a point against Everton is always good but being 1-0 up with five minutes to go is quite disappointing, especially with the penalty.

"I would say it wasn't a penalty but I haven't seen it again. I was trying to protect myself and the space, I don't know. I'm not going to speak about the ref, he was trying to do his best but it was really soft.

"There were a lot of challenges during the game and that one was really soft, It was his decision and that's it."

