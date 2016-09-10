Brighton stung by the Bees in home defeat

Brighton suffered their first home defeat since January after a 2-0 reverse to Brentford this afternoon.

A brace from Scott Hogan gave the Bees all three points as Albion’s winless run in the Championship increased to three games.

Albion forced a few early corners but it was not until the 23rd minute when Bees keeper Daniel Bentley was called into serious action as he was forced to push over a Anthony Knockaert cross-shot.

Six minutes later, Brentford took the lead when Hogan beat the offside trap and drilled the ball past David Stockdale at his near post.

That seemed to wake Brighton up for a few minutes and Knockaert had a low drive comfortably saved, before Glenn Murray blazed wildly wide moments later.

The visitors had a golden opportunity to double their lead on 44 minutes when Hogan again beat Albion’s offside trap but was denied by Stockdale’s legs after cutting in from the left.

Brighton then went close to a equaliser in first half injury-time but Tomer Hemed’s close-range header was brilliantly kept out by a combination of John Egan and Harlee Dean.

Brentford made a lively start to the second half as Hogan was denied by Stockdale and Lewis Macleod’s low drive was pushed round the post, either side of Bentley comfortably saving a Knockaert header.

Albion substitute Elvis Manu was booked with Albion fans calling for a penalty shortly after his introduction but it was the Bees who looked the more dangerous throughout the second period. Hogan had two shots saved after getting through on goal and Romaine Sawyers blasted wide from 15 yards, before Hogan got his second from a tight angle with 20 minutes remaining.

Manu had a low strike pushed away by Bentley on 76 minutes, before Bruno curled a left-foot shot over from 15 yards seven minutes later.

The Seagulls continued to press in the closing stages but the visitors comfortably held on for all three points.

BRIGHTON: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Norwood (Stephens 68), Kayal, Murphy (Skalak 77); Hemed (Manu 61), Murray. Subs: Maenpaa, Sidwell, Goldson, Hunt.

BRENTFORD: Bentley; Colin, Elder (Bjelland 45), Macleod (Kaikai 79) , Dean, Yennaris, Hogan, Egan, Woods, Sawyers, Clarke (Saunders 87). Subs: Bonham, McEachran, Hofmann, Kerschbaumer.

