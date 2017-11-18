Brighton boss happy with underdog tag

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says his side are happy to be classed as underdogs in the Premier League this season.

Albion were promoted from the Championship last season and sit eighth in the Premier League after 11 matches. They are three points ahead of Monday's opponents Stoke and Hughton insists his players maintaining their performance levels will be crucial to continue picking up points.

He said: "With where we are in this division and where we've come from, I don't think we'll be that (favourites) too often.

"You probably don't want to be because what we've managed to do so far is play at a level which has allowed us to get the points we've got.

"As soon as you come below that level, it's going to be very tough. In any way that we are the underdogs, it's perhaps a position we would prefer to be in."