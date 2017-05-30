Bong signs new one-year deal

Albion left-back Gaetan Bong has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract with the club.

The Cameroonian was one of four players to be offered a new deal earlier this month, and has now committed his future to Albion for another year once his current contract expires on 30th June.

The 29-year-old made 24 appearances in 2016/17 and made a successful return to action in April after three months out with a knee injury. The full-back played 19 matches in the 2015/16 season after joining from Wigan Athletic.

Albion manager Chris Hughton told www.seagulls.co.uk: "We are delighted that Gaetan has agreed his new deal, as he has been a key member of the squad in his two years at the club.

"He played a big part in our success and I am looking forward to working with Gaetan again next season, as we look to establish ourselves in the Premier League."

Bong began his career in France with Metz and had a brief loan spell with Tours, before moving onto Valenciennes. He then played in Greece for Olympiakos and had a brief spell at Wigan Athletic, before arriving at Albion in July 2015.

The defender represented Cameroon at the 2010 World Cup Finals in South Africa and featured for France at under-21 level.

