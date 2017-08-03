Albion warn fans over ticket scams

Brighton have urged fans to only buy match tickets from the official club website ahead of their first-ever season in the Premier League.

The Seagulls host Manchester City in their opening game of the season on August 12 and the club have reminded fans that the only place to safely and secure match tickets for home and away matches is www.seagullstickets.com

The club are warning fans not to use unauthorised ticket re-sellers after a number of complaints and concerns from supporters when tickets for the opening two sold-out away matches - at Leicester and Watford - started to appear for re-sale on unauthorised websites and social media.

Speaking to www.brightonandhovealbion.com, Albion chief executive Paul Barber said: "It is concerning and frustrating that tickets purporting to be for the visitors' section at our upcoming away fixtures are being offered for sale in this way, particularly as many fans with the required loyalty points have missed out.

"It is also disappointing that fans, with the necessary loyalty points, have purchased tickets and chosen to offer them for re-sale, and, in some cases, over and above the face value price rather than attend the match to support the team.

“It appears that these individuals have no intention of attending the match, and have bought tickets simply to profiteer, gain loyalty points, or both. We would remind these individuals that the unauthorised sale or transfer of tickets to a football match is a criminal offence under UK law.

"The simple message to all our fans is to only purchase via the club's official ticket website, and not to allow these individuals to benefit.

"We would warn against our supporters purchasing tickets, offered for sale in this way, and any individual caught selling on tickets will automatically lose their season ticket, be banned from purchasing tickets to home and away matches in the future, and will have their loyalty points entirely revoked for breaching our ticketing terms and conditions."

Barber added a number of unauthorised websites have claimed to be able to provide match tickets and said: "In recent weeks, since our promotion, we have seen a rise in the number of websites and other places claiming to be able to offer Brighton & Hove Albion tickets or hospitality for sale - usually at an inflated price or with added charges.

"Purchasing tickets from unauthorised sellers is fraught with risk; the tickets could be fake, cancelled or refunded, they might not show up at all, your bank details or other personal information could become compromised, and you are likely to be refused entry or ejected from the stadium.

"The only place Albion fans can buy their tickets safely and with confidence is via seagullstickets.com. The club’s site will soon offer the only legal re-sale section for season-ticket holders, and these will only ever be resold at face value via the club's ticket line or website.

"We advise fans in the strongest terms possible not to transact via unofficial outlets; they are either breaking the law, or based abroad, where consumers are not offered the same protections as here in the UK.

"Individuals selling tickets are usually doing so purely for financial gain, are breaking UK law and breaching club and Premier League regulations. We will actively seek to trace any individuals selling on our tickets and, if caught, will soon find their season ticket cards blocked in line with the club's terms and conditions."

