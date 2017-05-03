Albion to spend £5m upgrading the Amex

Albion's American Express Community Stadium will undergo £5m of upgrades this summer to be ready to host Premier League football in August.

The Seagulls clinched promotion to the top flight last month and work will now begin on replacing the existing floodlights with a new LED system; a new additional TV gantry will be installed and additional TV studio and hospitality area added in the south-east corner.

The media facilities will be improved to provide six interview areas for UK and global broadcasters, while the post-match press conference area will be upgraded.

A new matchday restaurant will be added in the East Stand, and the players' and managers' will be rewarded with upgraded lounges for their families and guests.

Albion executive director Martin Perry, who celebrated his 20th anniversary with the club this week, has a busy summer ahead overseeing the improvements. He told www.seagulls.co.uk: "While Chris Hughton, Tony Bloom, Paul Winstanley and Paul Barber have a busy summer ahead in terms of player recruitment - the project team have a huge amount of work to undertake to ensure the stadium is ready for Premier League football next August.

"It's something we've been planning for a long time, and the plans have evolved in the past four or five years, as each year the requirements change, but we are thrilled that thanks to Chris and the players' achievements we can finally put the plans into action.

"It's also yet another huge financial outlay, and on behalf of all Albion fans I would like to add my thanks to Tony - without him none of this would have been possible. I'm absolutely delighted for him and his family, as this means so much to them."

