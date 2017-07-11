Albion keen to sign Liverpool defender on loan

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is interested in signing defender Joe Gomez - if Liverpool decide to send him on loan.

The 20-year-old joined Liverpool from Charlton for £3.5m in June, 2015, and has since played ten times for the Reds.

Albion have been linked with a loan move for the young defender this summer and Hughton said: "He's a player who we are definitely interested in.

"But he's a Liverpool player and it will be Liverpool's decision on whether they keep him there or whether they allow him to go out on loan.

"If he's allowed to go out on loan, he would be a player we'd be interested in but he's Liverpool's player and they will make that decision."

