Albion defender named in Garth Crooks' team of the week

BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Brighton defender Lewis Dunk in his team of the week despite a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday.

United scored the only goal on 66 minutes when Ashley Young's shot deflected off Dunk and looped into the far top corner.

Dunk continued his impressive performances in the Premier League, though, and kept Romelu Lukaku quiet throughout the match.

Speaking about Dunk's team of the week inclusion, Crooks said: "The more I see this player in the Premier League, the more I like him. Whenever I have selected Lewis Dunk for my team of the week, it has always been in a partnership with his chief accomplice Shane Duffy.

"Not so against Manchester United.

"Brighton may have lost the match, but only because of a cruel deflection off Dunk. He nevertheless played a blinder against Romelu Lukaku et al, and his team should have come away with a point.

"But how long can Brighton continue to pull rabbits out of hats? Chris Hughton continues to display just how credible he is as a Premier League manager, but he can't be expected to keep up these performances with the resources he has available to him.

"Brighton have 16 points and will need at least the same again to survive in the Premier League.

"The lack of resource has cost the Seagulls two Championship promotions in the past. However, were they to be relegated it would cost them much more. They can kiss goodbye to Lewis Dunk for a start."

Crooks' full team of the week was: Foster; Azpilicueta, Dunk, Kompany, Bertrand; Salah, Hughes, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling; Hazard, Aguero.