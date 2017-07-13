Albion defender joins Oldham on two-year deal

Young Brighton defender Rob Hunt today joined Oldham Athletic on a permanent basis on undisclosed terms.

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year deal and returns to Boundary Park after a successful loan spell last season in which he made ten appearances.

Hunt joined the Seagulls aged 16, having been spotted Sunday football for Essex-based Brentwood Town, and made eight appearances for the club.

Albion manager Chris Hughton said: “Rob has been very keen to play regular senior football since I arrived at the club, and having had the experience with Oldham last season, this move provides him with that chance.

“He has spent a good amount of time with the first team over the past year, and his attitude and determination has always been excellent. He now has the opportunity to play regular football at a club he already knows well.

“It's a great opportunity for Rob and I would like to wish him all the very best for the future on behalf of everyone at the football club.”

