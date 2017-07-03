Albion confirm fans' forum date

Albion's pre-season fans’ forum will take place on Thursday, August 10 at the Amex, two days before the new Premier League season gets underway.

The Seagulls are preparing for their first-ever season in the Premier League and first campaign in the top flight of English football for 34 years, after finishing runners-up in the Championship last season.

Albion supporters will be able to question chairman Tony Bloom, manager Chris Hughton and chief executive Paul Barber, with the evening hosted by BBC Sussex's Albion commentator Johnny Cantor.

The event will also be broadcast live on BBC Sussex and via the club's YouTube channel from 7pm.

The Mayo Wynne Baxter lounge has capacity for 500 fans. Entry is free with priority periods for season-ticket holders followed by Seagulls Priority bronze and Young Seagulls Plus members - but those wishing to attend must apply for print-at-home tickets via seagullstickets.com. The priority period for season-ticket holders begins at 9am on Tuesday, July 4.

Subject to availability, Bronze members and Young Seagulls Plus can apply from Thursday July 6, and the general public can apply from Tuesday, July 11.

Doors open at 6pm on the night, with parking available in Bennett's Field, and entry via West Stand reception. Bars will be open for refreshments.

Fans are advised to be in their seats by 6.30pm at the latest, with the broadcast set to start promptly at 7pm.

