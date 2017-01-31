Albion hero Murray completes permanent move from AFC Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion hero Glenn Murray has been re-signed by his former club on a permanent transfer for a rumoured figure of £3million.

The striker joined the Seagulls on a season-long loan deal from AFC Bournemouth back in July, but he has today made the switch from the Premier League side permanent on undisclosed terms.

Murray has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances since his loan arrival from the Cherries and has agreed a deal until June 2019.

Manager Chris Hughton said: “Glenn has made a big contribution in the first half of the season, not only in terms of his goals, but as a senior member of the squad.

“He has done exactly what we had hoped he would do when we took him on loan from Bournemouth in the summer, and has been a crucial part of our team and squad so far this season. I am delighted that he wants to commit his long-term future to the club.”

Murray, 33, began his career with his hometown club Carlisle United, with two spells either side of a stint in North America with Wilmington Hammerheads.

Glenn Murray celebrates a strike against Rotherham. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Subsequent spells followed with Stockport County and Rochdale before his first spell with Albion, signing for Dean Wilkins in a £300,000 move in January 2007.

He fired 56 goals in his first spell, helping Albion win the League One championship in 2011, before moving to Crystal Palace.

Murray scored 47 times for the Eagles, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in 2013, and after a brief spell on loan at Reading in 2014, made a big-money move to Bournemouth in the summer of 2015.

Despite finding opportunities limited at Dean Court, he still found the net four times from just seven starts for the Cherries, including a memorable winner at Stamford Bridge.