World famous Lashings team including Monty Panesar in Horsham

The world famous Lashings cricket team are in Horsham today (Wednesday).

After the coaching session in the morning, the stars joined Horsham Cricket Club members and other dignatries at a special lunch at the ground in Cricket Field Road.

Horsham Cricket Club president Barry Peay gave the opening address at the lunch. He said: “Quite a few Lashings players we have seen at the ground before, especilly in 2006 but there seems to be a lot of rather elderly people who have played first class cricket over the years at this ground. I think our team we be pleased some of them will might be slightly slower than in previous years but it remains to be seen.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come to support the day. I recognise some of the people who have come to the County Cricket over the years and this is an event that is somewhat substituting what we have missed this year.

“We are trying to work actively to get County cricket back again but I am not sure the ECB in changing the programmes are helping us.”

The match against Horsham was due to start at 4pm.

There is plenty of fun and games for adults and children alike and entry is free.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!