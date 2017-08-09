Wonderful Williams keeps ‘Hurst in hunt with victory over Worthing

Ben Williams wowed with a superb seven-wicket haul to keep Billingshurst in the Premier Division promotion hunt.

The bowler stole the show and was ably assisted by Andy Barr, who claimed 3-54 in ’Hurst’s 33-run victory over Worthing on Saturday.

The Jubilee Field side sit fourth in Division 2 on 254 points and with Guernsey Sarnians, who cannot be promoted, leading the table the next two spots are promotion ones.

Second-placed Ifield sit 59 points clear of Eastbourne and Three Bridges, who have just seven more points than ’Hurst, while Lindfield, Mayfield and Worthing all remain in touching distance below them.

Captain Tom Haynes said: “It was a very good win for us, which came at an extremely crucial part of the season. It leaves us well in the fold going into the last four games. If we play well we will be close.

“After being stuck into bat we didn’t do the pitch justice with some poor batting. However, a great performance from Shane West, backed up by Awais Malik and Max Hollander, took us to a total we could bowl at.”

After losing the toss and being put into bat, only ’Hurst opener Scott Stratton (14) and Max Hollander (ten) out of the top seven batsmen managed to make double figures.

At 86-7, a crucial stand between Shane West (62) and Awais Malik (28) took them to 158-8 before they closed on 161 all out in 47 overs.

In reply, Barry Cool (39) and Nick Ballamy (32) led the way to take Worthing to 100-3. With Ballamy gone, Barr (3-54 off 14) and Williams 97-30 off 9.1) ripped through the rest of the attack to have them all out for 128.

Haynes added: “The rain affected us a bit, however we only lost four overs each side. They got off to a good start, but some quick wickets after drinks swayed the game in our favour.

“Ben Williams with a match-winning spell, picking up seven wickets was a great individual performance. If only Andy Barr could keep his foot behind the line he would have come away with five wickets too.

“We have some very big games left and it starts this week with Three Bridges.”