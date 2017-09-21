West Chiltinton retain Sussex Cricket Foundation six-a-side crown at Hove

West Chiltington & Thakeham completed their fine 2017 season with another trophy - this time retaining their Sussex Cricket Foundation six-a-side crown at Hove on Sunday.

The SCF is the registered charitable arm of Sussex Cricket and the competition is all about raising money for disability cricket.

West Chilt faced tougher competition this time around from higher ranked clubs such as Ifield and Pagham.

The competition began in the summer with seven hubs across East and West Sussex with 42 teams taking part with no overseas or Premier Division players allowed to play.

Last weekend, this had been reduced to the hub winners - Ifield, Glynde, West Chilt, Pagham, Preston Park, Little Common Ramblers and Henfield - and one lucky runner up - Broadbridge Heath - to contest the finals day in two groups.

Ifield won their tight morning group from Henfield who also qualified for the evening finals.

In the afternoon, Pagham took on West Chilt in the first game of the second group, where Pagham’s score of 70 was too good for the Windmills.

Heath then hit ten off the last two balls to squeak home against Glynde, before Glynde played West Chilt with both teams needing to win to stand a chance of progressing.

Chilt overcame Glynde and then Heath to join unbeaten Pagham in the semi-finals.

In the first semi, Chilt batted first and posted 67 without losing a wicket.

Despite a big third over, Ifield still needed 34 runs to win off two. The fourth over was crucial with only four runs being scored and West Chilt were in the final again.

In the second game, favourites Pagham again blasted their way to a big total which proved too strong for Henfield.

Under a dark sky and the Hove floodlights, Pagham batted first in the final, but West Chilt pulled it back.

A total of 57-4 was comfortably Pagham’s lowest score of the day. In reply, the their fast bowling unit struggled to grip a damp ball and sent down several wides which went to the boundary. These cost seven runs each, so the Windmills were home in only the third over.

All of their seven-man squad bar one were again colts or ex colts and only two survived from the team that had won a year ago. The squad was Tom Chambers (wicketkeeper and captain), James Howgate, Reuben Taylor, Ben Lucking, Hugo Gillespie, Josh Reeves and Jake Hodgson.