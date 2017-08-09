West Chiltington singing in the rain against Findon 2nd to take top spot

West Chiltington & Thakeham took over at the top of Division 5 West as they beat the rain and Findon 2nd in a reduced-over clash at the Recreation Ground.

The home side managed a seven-wicket success as their innings was cut to just 22 overs to score they required 109 runs.

They did that thanks to unbeaten knocks from Jack Elliott-Monday (48*) and Reuben Taylor (21*) as, with results going in their favour, Chilt leapfrogged Broadwater to go top by a solitary point.

It didn’t start well for the home side as Jarvis lost the toss for the eighth consecutive week, which was shortly followed by the first of three heavy rain bursts that threatened to wash out fixtures across Sussex for the third consecutive week.

Findon had elected to bat and made a brisk start, racing to 51-0 off 10 overs, but as bowling conditions became more favourable, Chilt got the upper hand as Findon fell to 54-3.

After a rain break, West Chilt continued their dominance with only Jamie Lewis (43) showing any sign of resistance on a pitch that was proving increasingly difficult to score on.

Wickets from Taylor and Moneydeep Singh complemented Jake Hodgson’s continued spell, as the opener finished with figures of 4-38 from his 17 overs. When yet more rain fell, it brought an early tea and eventually an early close to the first innings with Findon on 108-7 from 41 overs.

With the sun out and some patience, the game resumed after a two-hour tea break at 6pm.

Findon’s opening bowler Matthew Glover (2-37) removed West Chilt openers Hugo Gillespie (nought) and Tom Chambers (25) a few overs later. Jarvis (five) also went cheaply leaving West Chilt on 41-3 and feeling less than comfortable.

Fortunately, Taylor (21*) and Elliot-Monday (48*) showed experience beyond their years in coming together and playing sensibly whilst accumulating runs quickly to see West Chilt home without another wicket falling.

Jarvis said: “I was really impressed with the way the younger players stood up today, everyone of them was involved taking/making some wickets, runs or catches at some point.

“With four games left (starting at Pagham 2nd on Saturday including a head-to-head between the top two it certainly is all to play for and I’ve saved my best toss for the big one.”