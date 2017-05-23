West Chiltington keep up perfect start by thrashing Worthing 2nd

West Chiltington & Thakeham made it three wins from three in Division 5 West as they thrashed Worthing 2nd by 161 runs at home on Saturday.

Leaders Broadwater and Chilt are already well out in front of the rest in the table both on a maximum of 90 points and 26 ahead of third-placed Findon 2nd.

The league has three 1st XIs and seven 2nd XIs with both the early pacesetters thrashing their first three opponents.

Broadwater hammered the only other 1st XI - Crawley - at the Green on Saturday whilst West Chilt’s game followed an identical path to the first two.

They racked up a huge total of 265-7 against Worthing 2nd after losing the toss and being inserted, before bowling the position out cheaply.

Captain Tim Jarvis made 89 and Reuben Taylor 72 in a 152-run partnership before the bowlers set to work.

The returning Jake Hodgson, mixing a few straight deliveries to go with the seven wides he sent down, took 5-39 from his nine overs. His fifth fifer for the club and the first for three years. Charlie Davies also claimed 3-24 in the attack.

The opposition made exactly 100 in response to Chilt’s 265-7.

Chilt visit Goring to play their 2nd XI at the weekend.