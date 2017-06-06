West Chiltington capture fifth straight maximum-point success

West Chiltington &Thakeham continue to set the pace in Division 5 West of the Sussex League with their fifth straight success of the season on Saturday.

They - along with Broadwater - have a maximum 150 points after their fifth consecutive 30-point win.

West Chilt got past third-place Findon 2nd XI by 56 runs at the Long Furlong - a team they now lead by 43 points.

It was undoubtedly their toughest challenge of the season so far as several partnerships from the home team threatened to overhaul the visitor’s 222 all out.

Batting first for the fifth consecutive match, several Chilt batsmen got themselves out playing loose shots with only acting-captain Jack Elliott-Monday passing 50.

Although, there was good support from wicketkeeper Tom Chambers (30), livewire James Howgate (40) and Matthew Wood (23).

In reply, John Cox made 60 and captain Simon Legge hit 39, but Chilt took enough wickets at regular intervals to ensure control even if Legge and the tail threatened to spoil the party near the end, before they finished on 166.

Tim van Noort finished with figures of 2-23, Mick Armstrong claimed 3-23 and Charlie Davies 2-37.

Coach van Noort said: “We must not get distracted and ensure we play cricket in the right way. I’m not convinced we did this against Findon. Now draws are in play, the game changes but if we continue to focus on our skills, the results will continue to come”.

Chilt host Pagham 2nd at Mill Road this weekend as nine traditional win/lose/draw format games begin.

In Division 6 West, Chilt’s 2nd steamrollered Bognor Regis 2nd with a ten-wicket success.

Visiting Regis were blown away inside 21 overs for just 64 runs which included 17 extras as James Chaloner and Neil North claimed three scalps each.

Openers Ben Lucking (12) and Callum Wyatt (42) hit the winning runs in just 43 balls for their first win in four games after close defeats.

In the IDentilam under 14 six-a-side tournament at Cranleigh, West Chilt had three teams competing and one won the bowl final in a great match against Steyning.

Their Sunday XI also got off to a winning start in their campaign with a win over Arundel Castle Grasshoppers.