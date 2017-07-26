West Chilt deducted five points for disciplinary breach

West Chiltington & Thakeham have lost ground in the promotion race in Sussex League Division 5 West after being deducted five points following an accumulated breach of disciplinary rules.

Heavy rain forced the cancellation or abandonment of all league cricket west of Seaford last Saturday with no matches complete in Chilt’s league.

They were 18 points behind leaders Broadwater after the previous round of games, but now fall 23 behind as a result of the five-point reduction.

Chilt chairman Stephen Hodgson said: “It was our first game since the death of Tim Monday so the emotions of our players were running high; however we know the rules and left the league no choice following some indiscretions last season, which had left us in the last-chance saloon.

“I have reminded the captains of our responsibilities on the field of play.”

It could have been more of a benefiting weekend for Chilt had the rain not got in the way.

They were 38-2 from 13.5 overs away at Worthing 2nd with Tim Jarvis on 11 and Reuben Taylor on 14 when rain put paid to the day. But Broadwater were in trouble at Southgate Park as Crawley had them 54-4 when the weather claimed the game.

Chilt remain second but are 52 points clear of third-placed Middleton. Jarvis’ side face Goring 2nd in Mill Road next weekend whilst Broadwater host Chichester 2nd XIon the Green.

Mid-table Chilt’s 2nds are at Ifield 2nds in Division 6 West whilst their 3rd XI take on St Andrews 3rds at Wivelsfield in West Sussex Division 9.

Chilt’s Sunday home game with Ebernoe was also a victim of the weather.