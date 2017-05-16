Tymal Mills signs two-year contract extension with Sussex

Sussex Cricket are delighted to announce that paceman Tymal Mills has signed a new two-year contract extension at The 1st Central County Ground.

The 24 year-old explosive fast bowler, who arrived at Hove ahead of the 2015 season, put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension during the winter, but has now sealed his future with Sussex until at least the end of the 2019 season.

Mills, who is able to clock speeds in excess of 90mph, is restricted to playing T20 cricket due to a back condition, but has excelled in the shorter format for the Sharks and his form has seen him become a short-form specialist on a global scale.

He made his international debut for England last summer against Sri Lanka at the Ageas Bowl and played all three T20 games against India on the tour in early 2017.

Since finishing the 2016 NatWest T20 Blast as Sussex’s leading wicket-taker, he has played in the Bangladesh Premier League, New Zealand’s Super Smash, Australia’s Big Bash, the Pakistan Super League and most recently the Indian Premier League, having featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mills, who has now taken 72 wickets in T20 cricket, said of his new contract, “I am delighted to have signed an extension with Sussex through to 2019. Ever since I've joined the club I've been welcomed with open arms and now fully regard Hove as my home.

“Even throughout all of my injuries when I first joined the club, the level of support I have received has been outstanding and I am looking to repay that support over the next three seasons.”

Director of Cricket Keith Greenfield said, “We are looking to create an exciting and dynamic T20 team for years to come, and Tymal is an ‘X Factor’ cricketer who fits the bill in achieving that goal.

“There is no better sight for Sussex fans to see Tymal running down the hill at Hove, bowling quick and giving opposition batsmen a hard time.”