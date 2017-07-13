Tributes paid as loss of ‘much loved’ Tim leaves ‘huge hole’ in club and cricket family

West Chiltington & Thakeham have been left with a ‘huge hole’ in the club after they lost a central figure in their cricketing family on Saturday.

Former captain Tim Monday​ died suddenly ​late​ afternoon during their 1st XI home game with​ Middleton 2nd at the Recreation Ground after a suspected heart problem.

The all-rounder was well known and liked in the Sussex cricketing fraternity​ having played for many years in the county, firstly for Wisborough​ Green and then at Chilt.

Since news of his passing was announced, many tributes have been paid and the club has received many messages expressing their shock but​ also respect for a ‘much loved’ man.

Tim, who was in his early 50s, initially played for Aldershot in Hampshire ​as a child and then played​ a good​ standard in Durban, South Africa, for a couple of years ​which improved his game significantly.

He was an​ aggressive all rounder who later developed into a tremendously​ intelligent captain and leader.

Bats, flowers and caps in the West Chiltingtington changing room after the death of Tim Monday

Tim skippered both​ ​Wisborough and Chilt to promotion to the Sussex League - joining the latter in 2012 for Sunday cricket and subsequently making the switch in 2014 on Saturdays - and​ was doing what he loved best right to the end, taking three wickets in their match on Saturday before the tragic events.

Chilt chairman Stephen Hodgson voiced the thoughts of​ many when he said: “The cricket club will miss his knowledge of the opposition, his​ support of colts as they entered the 1st XI and his match awareness​ which led to ​both ​Sussex ​club​s he led​ having so much success on the field of play.​

“Overall though, many will miss the anecdotes and the smile that said​ ‘I’m up to no good’.

“Tim was not just a great cricketer but ​such​ a​ lovely bloke too. He struck the right note between competitiveness and​ enjoyment and the fact that the club has been inundated with messages​ from the Sussex cricketing family ​and beyond ​shows the high regard in which he ​was held and the love for the man.

“He leaves a huge hole at our club​ and many will be numb for a long time. We will ​continue to ​offer his family​ all the support we can​,​ especially son Jack who is a member here ​and one of us.”

Tim was remembered by the club on Monday at West Chilt’s Recreation​ Ground when many home and opposition ​Sussex ​players ​as well as some of his non-cricketing friends ​gathered to pay tribute to him.​

Flowers, cricket bats and caps were brought and left in the changing room in his memory.

Tim first joined Wisborough in 2008 and led them to promotion in 2011 and his former club were keen to pay tribute to one of their ‘go to bowlers’.

Current first XI captain Jim Sadler, who played and previously worked with Tim, said: “We are all totally devastated at Wisborough Green Cricket Club after hearing the very sad news.

“Tim joined the club around ten years ago and was instrumental in helping the club move up the cricket leagues. Jack (his son) used to score for us every week and they both became valuable members of the cricket section.

“I got to know Tim very well over the years and he was always my go to bowler when we needed to peg the batsmen back bit. He was a great team mate and it is my privilege to call him my friend.

“Tim will be sadly missed in Wisborough and across West Sussex cricket.”