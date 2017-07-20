Tough week, but West Chiltington’s successes are dedicated to Tim

West Chiltington & Thakeham concluded a tough week with three maximum-point victories and dedicated them to former captain Tim Monday.

Clubs across Sussex remembered the ex Wisborough Green and West Chilt cricketer with a minute’s silence before their matches.

Tim Monday in action for former club Wisborough Green. Photo by Derek Martin ENGPPP00420130518231938

Tim died suddenly during a Chilt game on July 8 and has been fondly remembered by many clubs who had played with and against him.

Chilt’s second place 1st XI kept up the pressure on leaders Broadwater in Division 5 West of the Sussex League with a convincing victory over lowly Chichester 2nd at Goodwood.

Losing the toss for the umpteenth week on the trot, they posted another not insurmountable total of 228-8 declared.

Their returning Aussie Mick Armstrong made 77 with the youth and older hands all helping him form partnerships. And once again club coach Tim van Noort came to the fore with the ball.

Van Noort, who like many had been badly affected by the loss of their former captain, came charging in, took 7-50 and was on two hat tricks.

Chi had no answer to the stunning bowling and were all out for 105.

In Division 6 West, mid-table Chilt 2nd played at Upper Beeding last Saturday as the club’s Recreation Ground was in use for the annual village fair.

Captain Matt Goring won the toss and asked struggling Slinfold 2nd to bat. Josh Reeves, opening the bowling with his twin brother Charlie, took 3-29 with the 2nd XI off-spin kings Ben Lucking and Malcolm Fitzgerald taking the other seven wickets.

Chilt knocked off the runs for the loss of Callum Wyatt. In form Luke Emmett made his fourth 50 of the campaign, one of which has been converted to a ton.

In Division 9 of the West Sussex League, Chilt 3rd consolidated their position in the promotion zone with a 61 run victory over Chichester Priory 4th in Priory Park.

Under-16 Luke Tolson and the slightly older Simon Capel both made half centuries before four Chilt bowlers took a brace each including under-15 Joe Trees.

At Glynde on Sunday, West Chilt and the home team competed for the Chandlers’ Cup.

Both sides have to field at least half the team as under-18s and they played a two innings game reversing the batting order.

At the end of the match, Chilt retained the cup they won last year in an enthralling contest.

Commenting on the weekend results, club captain Tim Jarvis said: “It was the perfect end to an extremely difficult week for so many of us.

“The big man would have been so happy not only to see us win all the league games but also the kids doing so well down at Glynde on Sunday.

“He embodied what our club stands for - be competitive but respect the opposition and socialise with them afterwards. We now have a bond with our friends at Wisborough Green and his spirit will live with us all for the rest of our lives.