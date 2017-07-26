Thornely says Horsham are still in the title race after wet weekend

Horsham skipper Michael Thornely believes his side are still in the title race.

Horsham currently lie fourth in the Premier Division but are 53 points behind top-of-the-table Roffey.

But with six games left and four of them being win/lose games, Thornely is confident they are still in the mix.

He said: “There’s still a lot of cricket until the end of the season and with the last four games being win/lose 50 over games, if we’re still in touch going into those games you never know what can happen.”

Horsham and Thornely had a frustrating weekend with their league game against Hastings being postponed without a ball being bowled and their T20 cup semi-final against Roffey abandoned after 12 overs.

The only Premier Division match to be completed was at Bexhill where Brighton triumphed.

Horsham make the long trip to Middleton on Saturday.

In the reverse win/lose fixture in May, these sides played out a thriller with Horsham getting home in the 49th over, winning by seven wickets.

Sussex man Will Beer hit a brilliant unbeaten 142 in that game with Nick Oxley hitting 78 in a match-winning partnership of 226.

Thornely said: “They are a good side with a few key wickets in their batting line up. We’ll have to play well to get a result there.

“We’ve had a few injuries recently which hasn’t helped selection but we have a well balanced side with key match winners that can change the game if they get on a roll.”