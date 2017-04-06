Sussex Cricket Foundation has new chairman

The Sussex Cricket board have announced that Jon Filby will chair the Sussex Cricket Foundation (SCF), its charitable subsidiary.

SCF’s programmes within the community are aimed at ‘creating better futures for all’ by increasing participation, inspiring education and improving health.

Jim May, outgoing Chairman of Sussex Cricket, said: “Jon is an experienced board member of Sussex Cricket who has the mixture of passion and skills to drive SCF forward.

“Jon is an HR consultant who has a background in recreational cricket and has been a key figure in developing the strategy for cricket in Sussex.

“He will take over from David Bowden who has done a remarkable job as the first Chairman of SCF and deserves our thanks.”

Read how Sussex skipper Luke Wright is relishing the start of the new season

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!