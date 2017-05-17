Steyning skipper Kennett admits he couldn’t have asked for a better start

Steyning captain David Kennett says he could not have asked for a better start to the season and believes his side have put out a statement in Division 4.

Oliver Collins smashed an unbeaten century for the second week in succession to guide Steyning to a nine-wicket win on Saturday.

Collins, who finished not out on 103 for his side the week previous, amassed 117 in Steyning’s success over Three Bridges 2nd this week.

Kennett said: “I couldn’t of asked for a better start to the season with two dominant displays. Winning by nine wickets is always a good feeling and really puts a statement out there to the other teams that if they want to beat us they will have to play well.”

After being inserted, Joshua Prentice top-scored for Bridges with an unbeaten 38, his late runs helped them up to 174 before their final wicket fell after 43.3 overs.

Andy Isaacs led the way with 4-11 from nine overs with Munowar Samsodien also claiming two wickets, before Collins took over with the bat.

His undefeated century included 13 fours and four sixes as he and opener Ryan Matthews (43 not out) guided Steyning to 176-1 in 23.5 overs - that was after opening Nick Colley fell for a duck in the first over.

Kennett added: “We probably let them get 30 more runs than they should of at the end but all in all was excellent bowling performance led by Andy and we fielded really well.

“We lost Nick in the first over which was a worry, but we never looked back after that and Ollie was sensational again and had great support from Ryan Matthews.

“Ollie’s in terrific form. With two tons in two games, he showing he’s a class act and hopefully his run of form continues. He had a disappointing season last year, but this season he’s really showing he’s a quality player and at 18 years old he will hopefully carry on doing so for many years.”

Steyning make the trip to Mayfield’s 2nd on Saturday and Kennett added: “I’m not sure what to expect from them, but I’m sure it will be a very tough game and we will need to be at our best to win.”