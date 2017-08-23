Slinfold victory over Findon keeps their promotion hopes alive

Slinfold remain in the hunt for the final promotion place into Division 3 after picking up a 29-run home victory against Findon.

Just two weeks remain of the league campaign and the race for the final promotion place remains tight.

Slinfold (batting) vs Findon

With already-promoted Goring almost assured of first place, the teams from second to fourth are separated by just 16 points.

Slinfold, in third, are two points behind second-placed Stirlands but only 14 points ahead of Steyning in fourth as the race for promotion goes down to the wire.

Saturday saw Slinfold win the toss and elect to bat, and they posted a decent total of 161 all out in 41.5 overs. Findon fell short due to a good bowling display from Slinfold, being all out for 132 in 36.1 overs.

Slinfold captain Tom Filby said: “It was a very enjoyable and satisfactory win and good to get back to winning ways.

Slinfold (batting) vs Findon 9th wicket

“We know what we have to do to give ourselves a shot at promotion and next week we will be looking to gain revenge on East Grinstead who beat us earlier in the season.”

The home side made a disastrous start losing Guy Thorne (two) early, before a resilient Sean Overton (15) lost his wicket.

Mushul Murad (23) gave some resistance, but it was left to Akeem Jordan to anchor the innings.

His knock of 69 not out gave Slinfold a good platform to rack up a competitive score as the lower order floundered, compiling only 19 runs between five batsmen.

In reply, Findon lost two early wickets to Jordan (2-24) before Glenn Bridson, at three, began compiling runs. He top scored with 66 for the visitors before losing his wicket to Imran Shah (2-37).

Thorne then came in to the attack and picked up a wicket in his first over. The day would get better for Thorne as he picked up a hat trick and a five wicket haul (5-24), as Slinfold took control of the game.

With only one other batsman scoring double figures for Findon, Slinfold wrapped up the win with a superb piece of fielding from Akeem Jordan leading to a run out.

Filby was full of praise for the performances of Jordan and Thorne but felt his batsmen could have made more of an impact.

He said: “Akeem held the innings together, he was very patient and batted well on a pitch that suited the bowlers.

“Unfortunately Akeem was left stranded on 69 and the lower order were unable to stick it out with him.

“From six down, me included, we all owe Akeem an apology for not supporting him better with the bat and for him to be left stranded on 69 was unacceptable.

“When Guy came on to bowl he immediately made his impact with a wicket in his first over followed by a hat-trick. Guy bowled exceptionally well and it was very impressive, especially considering his lack of overs this year.

Next up for Slinfold is a home fixture against East Grinstead 2nds this Saturday.