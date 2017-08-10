Slinfold skipper calls on batting improvement in final promotion push

Slinfold skipper Tom Filby has warned his batsman they need to sharpen up as the Division 4 promotion race reaches its climax.

The Lions Road outfit were well beaten by league leaders Goring on Saturday, being thumped by 162 runs in the top-of-the-table clash.

The result leaves second-placed Slinfold 98 points adrift of top spot with four games to go.

And while this all but ends their outside title chances, the battle is on for promotion as they have a 19-point lead over third-placed Stirlands.

Having won the toss and opting to bowl, Akeem Jordan (2-48) got the day off to a fine start for Slinfold as he bowled Goring captain Alex Maynard on his first ball.

This proved to a red herring as the visitors ran up an impressive score of 228 not out.

Kellon Carmichael stood out with 52 runs while Robert Haggart and Gareth Cook both scored 48 and Sam Thorns made 39.

In reply, Slinfold scored a meagre 66 runs, with only Mushal Murad (27) and Jordan (11) making double figures.

Goring showed their quality with Matt Keen taking 3-13 in five overs and Carmichael and Baumann taking two wickets apiece.

Filby said: “It was very disappointing. Having beaten Goring away earlier in the season we went into the game in confident mood, especially with a strong side out.

“There had been heavy rain overnight so we thought the pitch would be quite lively early on, so I didn’t hesitate to bowl first having won the toss.

“We got off to the dream start when Akeem clean-bowled their opener with the first ball of the match. Akeem and Richard (Harris) bowled well with the new ball but Goring batted very well to survive.

“The Goring middle order came in and upped the run rate and Kelon Carmichael in particular played well.

“The pitch flattened out a bit and the ball got softer and in the end Goring were able to post a decent score.

“Guy Thorne bowled well on his return to the side and Dan Graycon and Imran Shah also bowled well, but unfortunately we were unable to take the wickets we needed to keep Goring under 200.

“Our batting display was disappointing.

“Goring have a very strong bowling attack and they have been bowling sides out cheaply all season but with our batting line-up we should have put up more of a fight.

“It was really only Mushal Murad that put up any sort of resistance. Mushi once again batted well but didn’t have any support.

“We still have our sights very firmly set on promotion but we will have to dramatically improve our batting if we are to get there.”

Slinfold face Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd this Saturday.