Slinfold lose ground in title race, but few complaints with Mayfield deserving victory

Slinfold had few complaints with the outcome as they suffered a two-wicket defeat against Mayfield and lost ground in the Division 4 title race.

The visitors lost what they felt was a crucial toss and were inserted to bat where an early hat-trick from Phillip McCormack (4-51) had them in all sorts of trouble.

At 18-4, 66 from Mushal Murad and 38 from Nabeel Nilamdeen produced a 96-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Imran Shah (39) and Thivagar Jeyachandran (21) boosted the score to 186 in an innings where seven batsmen failed to make double figures, five of which went for ducks.

Slinfold skipper Tom Filby, on his return from injury, said: “They made the most of the conditions and our top-order was ripped apart by a hat-trick from Phillip McCormack.

“The recovery was led by Mushal and Nabeel and both guys batted really well to get us up to a respectable score. Mushal batted particularly well and it was thanks to him that we had something to bowl to, he’s been in great form recently, so hopefully he continues that. Imran also batted very well with the tail and hit some lusty blows.

“Having been 18-4, we were reasonably happy at half time with our score of 186. We knew it was under-par on a decent wicket but we’ve defended lower than that before this season, so felt we had a chance.”

In reply, there were steady starts from the Mayfield top- order as Steve Joyce (29) and Harrison Tagg (15) stood out.

At 95-4, Simon Jervis set about making his match-winning 61 not out and, despite a flurry of wickets, he and Carl Reed (20*) saw them home with 189-8.

Filby added: “We wanted early wickets and they didn’t come, Richard Harris and Akeem Jordan (4-29) did keep it tight though.

“Imran (2-61) and TJ (2-44) both bowled well and were unlucky not to take more wickets. Simon Jervis batted really well and timed his innings perfectly to win Mayfield the match.

“In the end we were pleased to have been part of a good match but disappointed to come out the wrong side of a very close contest. On another day it’s a game we would have won but all credit to Mayfield, they deserved the win.”