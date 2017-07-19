SLIDESHOW: former England Test batsman in action at Horsham

Former England opener Marcus Trescothick and his Somerset 2nd XI side were blighted by the weather in their Second Eleven Championship match against Sussex at Horsham’s Cricketfield Road today.

After a delayed start due to bad light, just 11 minutes of play was achieved before lunch due to the elements as the sides came in with Somerset on 22-1. Roffey bowler Stuart Whittingham, in action for the Sussex 2nd XI, had taken the only wicket of the game.