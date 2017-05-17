Sixy Shah helps Slinfold keep up the pace at the top of the table

Imran Shah put in a sixy display for Slinfold as he grabbed the wickets in their 75-run victory at home to Mayfield 2nd.

He helped himself to a six-wicket haul as Slinfold successfully bowled their visitors out for 119 after posting 194 themselves on a damp wicket.

It leaves the Lyons Road side with maximum points from their opening two games in Division 4.

After losing the toss and being inserted, Slinfold were struggling at 27-3, before Akeem Jordan (58) and Dan Graycon (40*) steadied the ship as only Sean Overton (17), Shah (ten) and Luke Dunning (12) made double figures.

Slinfold captain Tom Filby said: “We knew seeing off the new ball was going to be key, but unfortunately we lost early wickets with (Jonathan) Hughes and (Mushal) Murad falling cheaply.

“Akeem once again batted well to steady the ship and ended up top-scoring but the knock of the day went to Dan Graycon who batted very maturely with the tail to scramble us up to 194.

“Dan was unlucky to be left stranded on 40 as he was batting nicely and would have gone on to his half century had he not run out of partners.”

In reply, opener Fraser Rogers made 43, before falling as the second wicket with the score on 62. After that only Oliver Watson (24) and Steven Harmer (15) made any real contributions as Slinfold wrapped up a comfortable win.

Filby added: “It wasn’t until the introduction of Imran (6-22) to the attack that we got control of the innings. He mixed his pace nicely and bowled very tight lines taking six wickets, he bowled really well.

“In the end we were able to wrap up a comfortable win. We held on to some important catches and Mushal Murad got a key run out at an important time with a direct hit.

“I’m really pleased to maintain our unbeaten start to the campaign with another solid performance.”