Six of the best for Harris against Findon as Slinfold stay top

Richard Harris helped himself to a six-wicket haul as Slinfold skittled Findon in the scorching heat on Saturday.

The Division 4 leaders maintained their 13-point lead over second-placed Goring with a four-wicket success at Long Furlong.

That came after Harris claimed figures of 6-31 as, after losing the toss, Slinfold bowled out their hosts for just 75 on their own wicket.

It wasn’t all plain sailing in the chase, but an unbeaten 25 from Nabeel Nilamdeen and 14 not out from stand-in skipper Steve Haines saw them home with 78-6.

Slinfold club captain Tom Filby, currently still sidelined with a broken finger, said: “By the time I arrived at Findon we had already taken seven wickets and had Findon 45-7. It was scorching hot and having lost the toss I would’ve forgiven the team for thinking the worst in terms of an afternoon chasing leather under the sun.

“However, it turns out Richard Harris had different plans. Whilst Akeem (Jordan) kept it tight from one end Richard winkled out batsman after batsman. His bowling was just right and he rolled back the years to end up with six wickets.

“Our bowlers were backed up by some sublime fielding and Akeem and Sean Overton caught two outstanding catches in the slips off Richard to further add to Findon’s collapse. Imran Shah then picked up two wickets at the end and it was a brilliant performance from the lads to restrict Findon to 75.

“We knew chasing 75 wasn’t going to be easy and losing the inform Jon Hughes in the first over didn’t help. Cameron Scott again looked promising hitting a few boundaries that included a huge six over cover.

“However, it was Nabeel that steadied the ship and brought us home. He batted very sensibly and waited for the bad ball, he was calm when the nerves on the sideline were being tested.”

In Findon’s innings, just James Ballamy (ten) and Jabe Rogers (12) made double figures as they stuttered from 29-4 to 39-7 and then 75 all out inside 31 overs.

Jordan claimed 2-23 from 12 overs and Shah took 2-10.

In reply, openers Hughes (zero) and Overton (seven) fell quickly, Scott added 18, but the game was in the balance at 36-5.

That was before, Nilamdeen’s sensible knock took them to the brink of victory and Haines smashed a six to win the game with 78-6 in the 24th over.