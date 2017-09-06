Second-place Roffey end season by narrowing gap on new champions East Grinstead

With second spot assured, Roffey ended their Premier Division campaign on a high with a narrow 19-run success away to Preston Nomads.

The title was prised from the Boars’ grasp the previous week as East Grinstead took an unassailable lead at the top of the division with a game remaining.

Saturday was about pride and a somewhat close victory at Nomads saw Roffey narrow the gap on the champions to just 13 points.

That came as a result of a hammering for the newly-crowned title winners at the hands of third-placed Cuckfield.

The hosts posted 143 in the first innings, before Grinstead replied with 50 all out in under 17 overs.

Meanwhile Roffey, away on the outskirts of Brighton, posted 220-9, before bowling Nomads out for 204.

Top scorer for the away side was Theo Rivers, who opened up with 79, and he was ably assisted by Jibran Khan (27) and Josh Fleming (56), while George Fleming’s 18 not out was the only other batsman to make double figures in their total.

Will Collard (4-47) was the main hitman with the ball, causing much damage in the middle order with Kashif Ibrahim (3-39) claiming the key wicket of Rivers with the Roffey score on 187-5.

In reply, opener Nathan Poole (88) took Nomads to 148-3 before he was trapped lbw by Rohit Jagota (2-44).

Jagota went on to claim second-highest scorer Jeremy Green (46) to reduce Nomads to 159-5.

Jamie Atkins claimed 3-34 and Alex Collins (2-36) including the final wicket of Stuart Faith (27) with the score on 204.

The Roffey camp will point to two crucial games in their failure to capture their fourth straight Sussex League title – they failed to complete a game against the champions this season.

The first match against East Grinstead back in May was cancelled without play due to rain and the sides were awarded ten points each.

The return match at Grinstead in July was abandoned for the same reason after 35 overs with the hosts on 127-3.

Matt Davies also saw his side lose games to second-to-bottom Ansty and local rivals Horsham. They finished the season having won 12 and lost twice all season.