Samsodien's return a big boost for Steyning

Steyning Cricket Club have been boosted by the return of South African overseas ace Munowar Samsodien for the upcoming season.

Seamer Samsodien starred for Steyning last season, taking more than 50 wickets in 14 games over the course of the campaign.

Steyning skipper David Kennett feels having him back for a second season in succession is a massive plus.

He said: “We are delighted to have Munowar back for a second season. Having him for the whole season will only make us stronger.

“We haven’t gained any new players, so the squad will be quite similar to last season.

“We’re looking to introduce some of the younger players and looking for the perfect mix of both youth and experience.”

Following a Sussex Cricket League restructure, Steyning drop down a league to play in Division 4 this season.

Five first XI teams will be mixed with the same number of second XIs.

Steyning skipper Kennett is uncertain what to expect this season.

He added: “We’re not too sure how strong other teams in the division will be.”

“Having second XI teams introduced means it’s a bit of an unknown this season.”

Steyning start the season on Saturday with a trip to division-higher Lindifeld for a Gray-Nicholls T20 Cup encounter.

A week later Kennett’s side travel to East Grinstead’s 2nd XI for their first game in Division 4.

With Steyning skipper Kennett hoping they build on some confidence in pre-season.

He said: “Over the last few months we’ve been netting well and looking in good shape.

“There’s a real positive vibe around the club at the minute and everyone cannot wait to get another season of cricket started. It’s an exciting time for all involved.”

