Round-up: Rain’s a pain, but Homewood’s singing with seven wickets

A consecutive wet weekend put paid to virtually all our local cricket sides’ fixtures in both the Sussex League and West Sussex Invitation League.

All the Premier Division fixtures, including games involving Roffey and Horsham, were called off.

Cricket: Sussex League Division 5: West Chiltington (batting) v Goring 2nd. Tim Jarvis (capt). Pic Steve Robards SR1716989 SUS-170731-104447001

While Billingshurst, in Division 2, saw their match at St James’s cancelled without a ball being bowled.

In Division 4, Slinfold had Horsham 2nd 54-7 before their match was abandoned, while Steyning were 74-2 at Stirlands when their match suffered the same fate.

West Chiltington & Thakeham, at home to Goring 2nd, tried to force a result in their Division 5 West clash.

They declared on 155-2 after 24 overs having seen Hugo Gillespie make 54 not out, Tim Jarvis hit 19 and Reuben Taylor scored an unbeaten 41.

Cricket: Sussex League Division 5: West Chiltington (batting) v Goring 2nd. Hugo Gillespie. Pic Steve Robards SR1717022 SUS-170731-104503001

Unfortunately, the weather meant Goring never got out for their innings and the points were shared.

In the West Sussex Invitation League, Southwater remain top of the pile after all matches were hit by the rain which saw ten points to all teams.

Greg Young had hit 55 for the home side as they were 163-9 against Littlehampton when the match was called off. Southwater have a 13-point lead over Felbridge & Sunnyside at the top of the table.

At Storrington, the weather was kinder but Aldwick 2nd might have prayed for rain as their miserable season continued with another embarrassing defeat in Division 6.

They were skittled out for just 46 but they did manage to bat for 26.2 overs before the last wicket fell to the destructive Ian Homewood.

Only opener Mark Lester (13) and number three Paul Gibbs (16) made double figures as the rest of the batting line-up succumbed to Homewood, who had the time of his life with the ball with figures of 6-7 from his 8.2 over and a catch to add to his day’s tally.

As expected, victory was swift for Storrington, coming in the sixth over before the weather could intervene. Jonny Knapp (1-27) bowled opener Tim Laker (four) but then Guy McKilligan (24*) and Miles Sceri (14*) made no further mistakes as they wrapped up the victory.